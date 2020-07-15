Photographers capture stunning images of comet Neowise over Aberdeen

A comet travelling from the outer solar system was snapped over Aberdeen last night.

These images, taken by photographer Gavin Park, show comet Neowise in the sky above the Granite City.

C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), to use it’s proper name, was first spotted by astronomers in March.

Describing what led up to the lucky shot, Gavin said: “It was pure luck, my friend Ally actually talked me into to meeting him at the Nigg Bay Golf Course.

“We were both under the impression it was only visible 10 degrees or so above the horizon and weren’t hopefully of seeing it due to thick cloud cover in that part of the sky.

“Turns out it was actually a lot higher in the sky and my friend was first to spot it. I was using my Canon 6D and 70-200mm lens.

“I took a couple of shots to get the focus and exposure settings right then switched to a wide (14mm) but comet was just a spec. Think I settled for a four second exposure at ISO 1000 f/2.8 in the end.”

And this image below was taken by Mike Diamond at around 2am this morning at Aberdeen Harbour.

Despite the long wait, he said it was well worth losing some sleep.

Mike said: “At midnight I decided I would take a chance and drive down to the Torry Battery and park up and keep my fingers crossed for a break in the cloud. I positioned myself on the beach near the breakwater facing north and set my pocket camera up on a tripod and a long 15 second exposure setting and waited for two hours hoping and praying for a break.

“I nearly gave up but was delighted that my persistence paid off and the clouds cleared long enough to see the comet in the glow of dawn with it’s tail arcing over the lighthouse with some Noctilucent night shining clouds in the distance. It was a thrilling once in a lifetime moment, well worth losing some sleep for.”

© Mike Diamond

Comet Neowise, a five-kilometer-wide evaporating dirty iceberg, has reached the point in its 6,800-year orbit where it is nearest to the sun, which means it can be seen – on a clear night – with just the naked eye.

The tail for the comet is formed as the sun heats the body of the comet causing dust and ice particles to be ejected into space.

Despite the fact the comet is now on its journey back into the solar system, it’s expected to still be visible in the north-east for a couple more nights.

For the best chance of seeing it, use a pair of binoculars and look north from around an hour after sunset as it travels from north-west to north-east.