Photographer to host Aberdeen talk on Scotland’s iconic wildlife

Photographer Andy Howard is to give a talk on some of Scotland’s most iconic species.
The event is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Sportsman’s Club on Queen’s Road, starting at 7pm.
I’m in the beautiful #shetlandislands just now working on both writing and capturing images for my third book which will be on #otters I’ve been working on a very small section of coastline trying to ‘dial-in’ to the otters living there, after the first week I’ve established there are three otters living in the area, two males and one female. More images to follow….. #ottersofinstagram #scottishwildlife #shetlands #lutralutra #nature #natureshots #earthcapture #discoverychannel #natgeoyourshot @discovery @bbcearth @bbcspringwatch
He will show photographs and videos of wildlife across the country.
Tickets cost £4.