Photographer to host Aberdeen talk on Scotland’s iconic wildlife

by Emma Morrice
26/10/2019, 7:30 am
© Andy Howard
Photographer Andy Howard is to give a talk on some of Scotland’s most iconic species.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Sportsman’s Club on Queen’s Road, starting at 7pm.

He will show photographs and videos of wildlife across the country.

Tickets cost £4.

