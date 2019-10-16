Aberdeen photographer turns brave north-east kids into superheroes

A photographer is cheering up children dealing with tough times by turning them into superheroes.

Susan Renee, who owns Kingshill Studios in Kingswells, is giving youngsters the chance to take on the roles of comic favourites like Captain Marvel, Captain America and Wonder Woman in a photo shoot.

Children taking part in the Capow Superheroes sessions are nominated by members of the public.

All the money raised through the shoots is donated to the Duchenne UK charity, which supports people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Susan, a former head teacher who lives in Kingswells, said: “I thought this might be a way of bringing a little bit of happiness into the lives of these families.

“It has been very well received, and I’m always inundated with nominations.”

The 47-year-old said the children choose their favourite costumes when they arrive for the hour-and-a-half sessions.

And when they are finished, they get the chance to see their photographs displayed on a big screen.

Susan added: “They’re always delighted and there’s usually happy tears from parents.”

Two siblings nominated for one of the sessions were brother and sister Corran Ballantyne, five, and Rohan, 10, who live near Fraserburgh.

Corran is undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in nerve tissues. She dressed up as Superwoman while her big brother was Captain America.

Corran said she enjoyed the experience, adding: “I really liked it – I liked the shield the best.”

The Lochpots Primary School pupil’s mother Rona said: “It was brilliant – the transformation in her was amazing. She was so happy afterwards and she would not stop talking about it for weeks.

“The last few months have been so tough and it just made it all disappear for a few moments.

“Susan was so good – she took Corran first and I just started bubbling.”

Two other siblings, Jayden, three, and Connor Easdale, six, who live in Fraserburgh, dressed up as Captain Americaand Iron Man.

Jayden was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs, a rare genetic condition that progressively destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and patients often only have a life expectancy of five years.

His mum Lynn Easdale said: “Susan is so good, she made us feel at home.

“We know we don’t have long with Jayden so we try to do as much as we can right now.”

Alannah Sangster, three, and five-year-old Kieran, who are from Boddam near Peterhead, also took part in a shoot.

Alannah was diagnosed with a form of lung disease when she was seven months old.

Her mother Lauren Norris said: “Getting the pictures taken was absolutely amazing, I call them my little superheroes anyway. I had a lump in my throat when I saw the photos.”

Susan will be organising more Capow Superheroes photo shoots next year.

To book or nominate a child visit kingshillstudios.co.uk