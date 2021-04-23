Photographer shares stunning Antarctic snaps as Aberdeen exhibition opens

A selection of South Pole snaps from a DC Thomson photographer are to be showcased in a new exhibition.

Paul Glendell’s pictures, which he took during two trips at the start of last year, will go on display at Aberdeen coffee shop Books And Beans on Monday.

From January 12 – February 12 last year, Mr Glendell was the photographer in residence aboard the G Expedition, which sailed to Antarctica from Ushuaia in southern Argentina.

The 344ft vessel regularly sails the waters to give people a glimpse at some of the most remote locations in the world.

Mr Glendell said it was an opportunity like no other – and one he had always hoped to make.

“Antarctica was a place I had always wanted to see, with its unique wilderness and wildlife,” he said.

“There are very few truly wild places left on this planet and getting to see the frozen continent was really the chance of a lifetime.

“Many things stay in my mind about the trip but perhaps the strongest is the feeling that humans don’t dominate the land, the wildlife does.

“On the beaches of South Georgia Island, massive five-tonne elephant seals vie for space with king penguins – with 300,000 at St Andrews bay, the biggest nesting colony on earth.”

During the excursion Mr Glendell watched humpback whales feeding in groups, and crabeater and leopard seals resting atop flat icebergs.

And, even from a distance, he knew the creatures demanded respect.

“The wildlife isn’t afraid of you and if you get too close many species can cause serious injury,” he added.

“We were visitors to their land.”

The trip afforded the photographer the chance to see one of his most sought-after creatures.

And, even up close, he found it “hard to comprehend” the size of the wandering albatrosses following the ship in search of food.

Mr Glendell said: “With a four-meter (13ft) wingspan, the only way to understand their size was when a huge – but much smaller – giant petrel flew alongside them.

“And, it was only then because I had seen giant petrels on land and had to be very wary of them.

“You don’t shoo a giant petrel out of your path – you go round it, especially if it is eating a dead seal.”

The Antarctic voyage also coincided with the hottest day ever recorded on the continent.

On February 6 2020, the mercury soared to 18.3C – a similar temperature to what was being felt on the streets of Los Angeles.

The hot spell remained until February 13, with researchers estimated as much as four inches of snow melted in some parts.

Mr Glendell said: “It was a worrying point in the trip.

“Other members of the crew commented on the loss of ice compared to previous trips and I saw penguins panting as they tried to cope with the heat.

“Climate change will inevitably alter Antarctica and I feel very privileged to have seen it before those changes become too great.”

Mr Glendell’s work has previously been exhibited across the world, and he has hosted solo shows in Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Most recently, he showcased his collection The Tannery at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter.

His Antarctic photographs will be displayed on the walls at Books And Beans, Belmont Street, until at least the end of June.