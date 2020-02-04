Photographer captures stunning skies over Bennachie

A north-east photographer has captured a stunning image of the Milky Way over Bennachie.

Simon White of Whitesky Photographics, captured the harvest sky over the hill during a commission photoshoot in September 2019.

He rediscovered the images months later before editing and sharing the completed shot online.

On the photo, he said: “A gentleman had contacted in November 2018 and I had to wait ‘til September time to capture the milky way in the right alignment looking westward.

“Once I knew that I had to wait a good while. I had to wait for the right alignment and also the weather.

“It just so happened it came together that particular evening and I think I took around about seven to eight-hundred photos, because when you’re there for five to six hours, you’re trying to capture as much as you can.”

The 40-year-old photographer from Banchory became a professional astrophotographer after being inspired by American photographers.

“I got into astrophotography five or six years ago after doing a lot of landscape images.

“I’ve always had a fascination with the night sky and the stars and planets and everything to do with astronomy. After seeing a few images of people over in the States taking incredible images of the Milky Way galaxy over landmarks, I thought, ‘I wonder how you do that?'”

“I looked into it, and ever since then I’ve been growing and building a bonnet. I thought why not showcase some of the wonderful places in and around the Shire, such as castles and monuments.”

Since taking up his hobby as a profession, Simon has partnered with the National Trust for Scotland.

“I started going round Crathes Castle and Craigievar and they want me to do a few more here and there, especially across the west coast.

“The sky is always moving and with the seasons, the stars are always moving sometimes you end up at a slightly different angle than you would normally get taking a normal shot during the day of the castle.

“It’s all part of the fun.”

See more on Simon’s work on his Facebook page, here.