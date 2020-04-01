Photographer captures squirrel shopping for nuts and toilet roll in Aberdeen woods
An Aberdeen photographer has captured a squirrel stockpilling during the coronavirus crisis.
Jeffrey Wang took this series of images in Carnie Woods last week.
In them a squirrel is seen piling its shopping trolley high with nuts – far more than the two or three of each grocery items most supermarkets are allowing right now.
The woodland animal is also seen trying to fight another shopper (an Andrex puppy-style cuddly toy) for what appears to be the last toilet roll!
Stockpiling groceries, fighting over the last toilet roll, some of the responses to the COVID-19 crisis caught on camera.
Posted by Jeffrey Wang Photography – Aberdeen on Wednesday, 25 March 2020