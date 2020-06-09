Photographer captures interactive image of Aberdeen harbour

A photographer has shared a series of unique interactive panoramas featuring some of Scotland’s most beloved skylines.

Craig Stephen created a series of large-scale panoramas by capturing hundreds of photographs taken while moving the camera incrementally in rows, then stitching them together in post-production.

The resulting file is then uploaded to the internet and viewed as an interactive image where the viewer can zoom in and scroll around.

One of the snaps features a panorama of Aberdeen Harbour.

Craig said: “The feedback I’ve had from people has inspired me to go out and update some of the imagery.

“For now, I am only documenting in the Perth area, but once the lockdown restrictions are eased, I will be adding further to the collection.”

Craig began creating panoramas 12 years ago while working as a commercial photographer in Edinburgh.

He added: “I’d climb up the Edinburgh hills during my lunch breaks and take the hundreds of photographs required to make the panoramas.

“Working in Edinburgh at the time, I was aware of just how quickly the landscape was changing and wanted to document the city as it was, while taking in the widest view with the most detail.”

To view the interactive panoramas, visit www.craig-stephen.co.uk/interactive-panoramas