Photo Competition: We’re hunting for the best pictures of the north-east

Keen photographers are being encouraged to get snapping around the north-east.

Today marks the launch of the Evening Express Capture The North-East competition, aimed at showcasing the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Entrants of all ages and skill sets are being asked to submit one creative image which you have taken yourself, which illustrates what you love about the north-east.

From beauty spots to stunning architecture, the picture can be of anything that makes you feel proud to live in the region.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

All you have to do to enter is fill in the form on the Evening Express website and upload your spectacular photo, along with 50 words to explain why you love that particular place, setting or feature. A panel of judges will review every photograph submitted and one winning image will be chosen.

The winner will scoop a great prize package including a weekend stay for two at any hotel in the north-east, with more amazing prizes yet to be announced.

So, whether you love photography and fancy yourself as a professional, you are a professional or you just love taking snaps on your phone – this competition is open to anyone who can take a picture – just upload your image on the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.