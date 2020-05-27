Phone service set up after Aberdeen golfers overwhelm online booking system

A new phone service has been set up after golfers keen to play their first round since lockdown began overwhelmed Sport Aberdeen’s booking systems.

Hundreds of people tried to access the booking website yesterday ahead of the planned reopening of courses on Friday, causing it to crash.

Now, amid ongoing problems with the online service, phone lines have been set up to allow golfers to book tee times.

Slots can also be booked via email.

The service is only available to Golf Aberdeen and Get Active 5 members.

In a statement, Sport Aberdeen said: “We really appreciate your patience and again we apologise for our booking system not yet being fully operational. We are working on the system at the moment and we will not be able to take online bookings at this time.

“We have a team in place to handle calls and we will do our best to make sure you get the booking that you are looking for. Please note that this booking process is only available for Golf Aberdeen and Get Active 5 members at present.

“Please note that there is no physical presence at any of the starter boxes.

“We apologise once again for the inconvenience that this has caused and we will update you further as soon as the online system is fully operational.”

To book times, email golf@sportaberdeen.co.uk.

Alternatively call the following numbers to book for your chosen course.

Balnagask Golf Course: 01224 507720

Kings Links Golf Course: 01224 507725

MacKenzie Championship Golf Course: 01224 507766

Hazlehead Pines Golf Course: 01224 507706