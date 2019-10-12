Phone gives Aberdeen Navy veteran a ‘lifeline’

An Aberdeen Royal Navy veteran living with sight loss has spoken about the “lifeline” smartphone that has transformed his life.

Joe Gallie from Bucksburn has poor vision as a result of his diabetes, and the 49-year-old also needs dialysis three days a week.

His sight had made the lengthy dialysis difficult because he is unable to operate a traditional smartphone to keep his mind busy during the treatment.

But a device fitted with Synnaptic software, provided to Joe by charity Scottish War Blinded, has proved a helping hand for the dad-of-two as it allows him to browse the internet for audiobooks and entertainment while in hospital.

Joe says: “The trouble with a traditional phone is the screen is so sensitive, and if you get on to the wrong bit you have to start all over again.

“Things with this phone are so easy. It’s my lifeline when I’m on dialysis. I download books on to it and listen to it during dialysis.”

He continued: “I had a phone before this, but it was quite limited.

“I can now go online on my phone and find out what I want to know which I couldn’t do before.

“It’s a bit of independence again. Having it in my pocket and knowing I can make a call with it – it’s such a piece of confidence, it’s ridiculous.”