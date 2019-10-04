‘Phenomenal’ rise in mental health support for north-east children

Rising numbers of children have received mental health support within a key treatment time target in the last three months and the situation continues to improve, a health boss has said.

NHS Grampian has long struggled to meet waiting times targets for children who need to access mental health services.

The last waiting time figures, issued in June, showed just over 50% of patients were seen within 18 weeks, up from 43.3% the previous quarter.

However, NHS Grampian finance director Alan Gray told a meeting of the health board yesterday the figure had since risen to 60% of children getting appointments in the 18-week timeframe.

He said: “It was 51% in June. Now it’s 60% and it’s increasing.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of the new Children and Adult Mental Health Service.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman officially opened the Links Unit, NHS Grampian’s dedicated facility for child and adolescent mental health in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

The facility, which has been welcoming patients since June, brings together three teams that previously worked at different locations to provide streamlined care to children and young people in the region.

Dr Lynne Taylor, clinical director for the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), said feedback for the new centre has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

She said all teams being at the same base makes the process “more seamless” and means the children they support won’t require two or three separate appointments.

She added: “Our waiting times for this month are just under 60% and we were 27% at the end of last year so there’s already a phenomenal improvement.

“It’s really important to note Ms Freeman has mentioned that historically NHS Grampian has always stopped the clock after the patient has been seen twice.

“We’re the only board in Scotland who does that so we’re being unfairly disadvantaged.

“We’re trying to see how all the boards can be in line with each other so we’re not recording apple and pears but it’s actually the same thing we’re measuring.”

Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked during First Minister’s Questions yesterday to provide an update on the number of referrals since the dedicated centre had been in use.

She said facilities such as the new centre are the “future” for children and adolescent mental health services, as they house a number of the services “under one roof”. She added: “Having that co-ordination between services is absolutely crucial.

“In terms of the next waiting times update for the quarter ending September 2019, those statistics are due to be published in early December.”