Video: North-east cookery school shares child-friendly recipes for you to bake at home

A north-east cookery school has launched a series of child-friendly bakery videos.

Vicky Farquhar, from Oakwood Cookery School in Elgin, has been showcasing simple family-friendly recipes with the help of six-year-old son Hudson.

As well as sweet treats, the duo have also tackled a number of savoury dishes – including pizza and sausage rolls – all designed to be approachable for families.

The idea came about after Vicky took the decision to close down her cookery school in order to follow the Government’s coronavirus guidelines.

Instead of sitting at home, the 36-year-old roped in willing co-host Hudson and began filming in their kitchen.

Vicky said: “The idea behind the videos is to hopefully spur people who might not know what to do and to encourage them to get involved.

“The feedback, and the pictures of people making them have been incredible.

“We want to keep it simple, to make nice treats people can do.”

Son Hudson has also found himself centre of attention, with viewers asking for him to come and help them in their kitchens.

Vicky added: “He loves it, loves all the comments. He’s not changed, he’s just being himself.”

Since they started last week the pair’s videos have been watched thousands of times, with the flapjack cookies proving the most popular, with almost 6,000 views.

The first video came about following requests from followers of the page, with Vicky, Hudson and three-year-old daughter Anna joining in to create doughnut muffins.

The cookery school would usually run adult classes, teaching people a wide range of cuisines, including Thai, Indian and Chinese, alongside lessons for children and families.

The decision to share the content on the cookery school’s Facebook page has seen record levels of interaction and new likes, which Vicky hopes will help the business attract new customers when the lockdown is lifted.

The duo’s next planned video will be Easter-themed triple chocolate cookies, which Vicky hopes to share on Friday.