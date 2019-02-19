‘Phantom’ North Sea volcanoes could hold oil reserves, academics say

North Sea volcanoes previously thought to contain magma could actually contain oil and gas reserves, academics have claimed.

Geologists at Aberdeen University claim they have discovered “phantom” volcanoes that cover a “huge swathe” of unexplored North Sea basin.

The 3000 square mile area was previously thought to contain the remains of three volcanoes that erupted 165 million years ago, when the North Sea tried to create an ocean between itself and Europe.

Nick Schofield from the University’s School of Geosciences confirmed that “several” large oil and gas operators had expressed interest in the study.