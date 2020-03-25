Petty cash and safe stolen in break-ins at Aberdeen primary schools

Police Scotland are appealing for information after four Aberdeen primary schools were broken into.

The incidents have taken place between Thursday, 27 February and Sunday, 22 March.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We are carrying out inquiries after Kirkhill Primary, Abbotswell Primary, West Park Primary and Braeside Primary have all been the subjects of break-ins in the city.

“Petty cash and a safe have been stolen from two schools, the other schools reported nothing stolen.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries in an attempt to identify those responsible. We cannot rule out the possibility that these crimes are linked.

“I would ask the public to vigilant and report any suspicious activity around schools to Police Scotland.

“Anyone with any information about the break-ins to these schools should call 101 quoting reference 3128 of 22 March or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”