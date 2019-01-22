Video: Could you rehome one of these staffies?

Staff at a rehoming centre are looking for the forever home for two staffies.

Naomi and Ruby have been at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak for more than 300 days.

It is hoped they will find new homes.

Both dogs need an adult-only property and owners who have experience with the breed.

Graeme Innes, manager of the centre in Drumoak, said: “Five-year-old Naomi and one-year-old Ruby are both in need of an adult-only home with owners who have experience with staffie type breeds. As they are very energetic girls, they will require a lot of patience in their new homes.

“These beautiful girls are favourites among staff. They are extremely loving dogs and we want nothing more than them to find their #StaffieEverAfter.”

Anyone interested in rehoming Naomi or Ruby is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre on 03000 999 999.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter