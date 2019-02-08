Friday, February 8th 2019 Show Links
Petrofac workers on BP platforms to vote on industrial action

by Allister Thomas
08/02/2019, 1:26 pm Updated: 08/02/2019, 1:28 pm
Petrofac workers on BP platforms in the North Sea are seeking a change to their rota pattern or an addition of paid holidays
Offshore union Unite has served notice to Petrofac that it will ballot its contractors stationed on BP platforms in the North Sea for industrial action.

The vote will open next Friday and close on Wednesday 20th March following a dispute around three-week offshore working patterns.

Unite said workers on the BP platforms are looking for a change to their current rotation of three weeks on, three weeks offshore (3:3) or an addition of paid holidays.

Petrofac said it is seeking to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible” through talks with employees, Unite and BP.

