Petrofac charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery, intends to plead guilty

Energy services giant Petrofac has been charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

Following requisition by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the company attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London earlier today.

Having been heard at the court, the case has been sent to the Crown Court, in line with the legal procedure for SFO cases into serious and complex financial crime.

