Petition to reinstate Aberdeen flights to Gatwick hits new milestone

Campaigners fighting for a flight route between Aberdeen and Gatwick have passed another milestone.

The Evening Express reported yesterday how Rachel May and Val Fry are running a petition to persuade easyJet to reinstate the route which ended earlier this month.

Since then, the number of signatures on the petition has almost doubled, with more than 400 people now making the call to the budget airline.

Rachel welcomed the news and said it would also be a good opportunity for other airlines to take on the route.

“It was a popular route before easyJet ended it and another airline could easily come in and provide a connection to Gatwick. Lots of customers would travel.”

EasyJet said it had dropped the route due to a lack of demand.

Visit tinyurl.com/easyjetpetition to see the petition.

