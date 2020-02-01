Fitness enthusiast’s bid for ‘outdoor gym’ in Aberdeen park

A petition has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council in the hope it will see an outdoor gym created.

Started by Edoardo Pesciolini, the e-petition was lodged on January 9.

It hopes to see a calisthenic park created next to the Beach Boulevard, in the grassy area beside the children’s playpark, which is currently undergoing a refurbishment as part of the council’s rolling parks programme.

Such a facility would include outdoor gym equipment like parallel bars, a horizontal ladder and chin-up station, although there are numerous types of equipment available.

The petition states: “I have only lived in Aberdeen for two years and I could not help but notice that in the area where I live, there is no area with bars for pull ups or other types of instruments used for bodyweight sports.

“If you decide to build a small structure with low impact, the cost would be relatively low as they are structures that cost a few hundred pounds and would make thousands of kids happy who, due to economic problems, cannot approach a spectacular sports discipline.”

It’s hoped that a calisthenic park would provide opportunities for young people in regeneration areas to take part in fitness-based activities, promoting health and wellbeing.

The petition, which has so far gained 40 signatures, also suggests that recyclable or reusable materials could be used, which would reduce the costs of purchasing the equipment.

The petition adds: “I would like to encourage the children to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and why not offer the opportunity to many kids who they cannot afford an expensive gym membership?

“With a calisthenics facility, you would give many kids the opportunity to stay away from the roads, with all the dangers and vices that follow.

“Thus giving the opportunity to all those who wish to train without subscribing to gyms caters also for the less fortunate categories who cannot afford to join the gym.”

You can sign the petition here.