Petition launched to scrap drop-off fee at Aberdeen airport

Councillors have launched a campaign calling for the region’s airport to scrap a £2 charge imposed on drivers dropping off passengers.

Liberal Democrat councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill are behind the call, describing the fee introduced at Aberdeen International Airport as “unwarranted and unfair”.

Mr Greig claims the controversial pricing move was “no more than greed and profiteering” by the airport’s owners.

It comes just days after local residents, businessmen and taxi drivers spoke out against the charge. Cllr Greig said: “The airport’s action has rightly outraged travellers. This charge should be dropped now.”

A spokeswoman for the airport said: “We understand that the Liberal Democrats have raised concerns about the charge and we will endeavour to meet with the councillors over the coming weeks to discuss this with them in further detail.”

The petition can be found at www.dropthedropoffcharge.org.uk