Petition launched to help brighten up Aberdeen skatepark

A petition to call for lighting to be installed at an Aberdeen skatepark has gained almost 600 signatures.

Callum Cook, owner of independent store Seed Skateshop, started the petition to brighten up the Westburn Skatepark, which opened to the public last year after years of campaigning.

The original space, which was built in the 1970s, fell into disrepair.

Following work carried out by the Friends of Victoria and Westburn Park group and members of the community, a new skatepark was built in its place.

Although the refurbishment has attracted large numbers of visitors, concerns have been raised about lighting in the area as darker months begin to draw in.

It is hoped that a lighting system, either timed or metred, would improve conditions.

Callum, who created the original petition to have the skatepark refurbished, wants the council to put lighting into the facility, and said: “I own a skate shop and I just took it upon myself to try and show the council how many people feel there’s a need for it.

“So we’re going to raise awareness and hopefully raise some money for it.

“It’s strange because in most of the major cities they have all got lighting in skateparks. It’s needed for safety. We’re just pushing to get some lighting, and we’d like bins as well because as much as everyone tries to keep it tidy there’s not a lot of bins. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold outside, people still want to skate outside but the light means they can’t see.”

In his petition, Callum added: “Being a relatively small skatepark, Westburn would not take much to get fully lit up in the evenings, around three strong lights would create a safe and usable environment for all users of the park.

“Having street lighting nearby means there is easy access to wire in new lighting for the park. If we can show the numbers of support for this cause then there should be a higher chance of this actually happening and therefore creating a safer space for users, which is what we all want.”

Peter Stephen, chairman of the Friends of Victoria and Westburn Park group, was part of the group of people who campaigned and secured money for the area.

He said: “We’d be delighted if anyone wanted to take on the responsibility for installing lights.

“We’re giving them all the support for the petition. It must be very frustrating to get there and realise you only have a few hours to skate. There is some street lighting which does cast some light into the park but it’s not enough for the skaters. I think it’s a wonderful idea.”

The petition can be signed online at https://bit.ly/33art7e