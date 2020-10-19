Petition launched in bid to create outdoor gym at Aberdeen park

A petition has been created with the hope of encouraging an outdoor gym to be created in an area of Aberdeen.

Kamil Czerniakowski began the ePetition to Aberdeen City Council for the equipment, encouraging the local authority to consider installing a small outdoor gym in Cove.

They moved to the area two years ago, and said it would help those who are unable to go back to the gym temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Catto Park has been suggested as a suitable location.

So far, the petition has gathered nine signatures.

It follows after a previous petition was started in the hope of a callisthenic park being built at Aberdeen beach, to allow people to use outdoor equipment.

The petition states: “Could you consider building a small outdoor structure? They are not too expensive and it would make people in Cove happy.

“There are a lot of people doing outdoor sports. It will be a great support for the local community in the current times with limited opportunities for indoor sports.

“The area worth considering is right next to the Catto Park children’s playground, with plenty of space.

“I would like to encourage more people to use the outdoor gym, especially in these difficult times.

“Like Edoardo Pesciolini, who wrote petitions for a callisthenic park by the sea, the cost is relatively low to create a structure as it can be made from recycled materials without having to buy new material.

“The park could be built from recycled materials without spending money on new materials.

“This way, it gives a chance for everyone who wants to, to train and practice a healthy lifestyle.”

It will remain open for signatures until November 5.