Petition calls to extend A90 dualling plan

A councillor has launched a petition calling for the A90 to be dualled all the way to Fraserburgh.

Independent councillor Ian Tait wants to ensure any moves to upgrade the key route north of Ellon will not leave the port out in the cold.

North-east transport partnership Nestrans is seriously considering the future of road and rail links in the region.

Launching his petition alongside members of the local community council, Cllr Tait said: “I believe that dualling the A90 from Aberdeen right up to Fraserburgh is essential for strengthening the Fraserburgh economy and to create new jobs and protect existing ones.

“Businesses need good transport links to transport materials in and finished goods out.”

Mr Tait said road improvements were “essential” to attracting tourists and improving safety.

Mr Tait’s petition will be presented to the Scottish Government to support a business case for funding.

