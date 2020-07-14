Petition calls on council to rethink street changes in Aberdeen community

A petition has been launched urging Aberdeen City Council to rethink changes made to streets to help social distancing.

The local authority has altered the road layout in Rosemount to create space for social distancing as the city begins its recovery from Covid-19.

The council was awarded £1.76 million from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to install the temporary measures in locations across the city.

But some residents and business owners have hit out over the changes, with the petition calling for city chiefs to think again over the Rosemount alterations.

It cites concerns such as a lack of accessibility for people with health or mobility problems, and traffic being forced onto residential streets.

The petition reads: “The new road layout of Rosemount Place is far beyond the needs of the community.

“We appreciate that ‘Space for People’ is necessary to minimise the spread of Covid-19 but measures that have been put in place are forcing people away from the area and will result in destroying a beloved community.”

Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We have worked from the start with the local community council and business organisations to allow the many people who use Rosemount Place to physically distance while walking and queueing.

“Parking and loading areas feature throughout the area to ensure residents, blue badge holders, businesses and visitors can gain access to their homes, shops and services.

“Bus services have also been maintained with one bus stop westbound being relocated to Leadside Road to help accommodate the widening of the footway on Rosemount Place.

“As with all changes to the network, it will take some time for drivers to become accustomed to the new arrangements and we thank everyone for their patience during the bedding in process. Guidance is being provided on site, through website information and media releases to support the public through these changes.

“We very much welcome feedback on the all the Spaces for People schemes at and we will continue to review, monitor, and evaluate the interventions while discussions are held with stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, traders in Aberdeen’s west end have claimed a victory in their battle with the council over road closures imposed a month ago.

Traffic management in Rose Street and Chapel Street, put in place to enable physical distancing, has been relaxed.

The two roads at the top end of Union Street had been closed at the beginning of last month, amid the first of the Spaces For People changes in the city.

Now, after campaigning by business owners, planners have scaled back the measures to allow access to and from Thistle Street, which joins the two.

Rose Street can now be accessed from Union Street but motorists will only be able to turn right into Thistle Street and not continue forward towards Esslemont Avenue.

Once in the one-way Thistle Street, drivers are able to turn either way into Chapel Street, left towards Huntly Street or right to access Union Street.

And large wooden pavement extensions, which helped punctuate the pedestrianised area, have been removed.