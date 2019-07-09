Petition calls for safety fences at north-east schools after P1 pupils get out of playground during break

Parents have called for increased safety measures at north-east schools after P1 children managed to get out of a playground.

A petition has been launched attracting 261 signatures calling for safety fences to be installed at all Aberdeenshire primary schools following the incident in Macduff.

Pupils Leon Bruce, Kian Bell and Harry Barker managed to get out of the playing field during a break.

One of their parents claimed the trio were only spotted because one of the youngsters was wearing bright clothing.

Harry’s dad Steven Barker launched the petition with fellow parents Jo Bruce and Kevin Bell.

The 41-year-old said: “The only reason they were spotted was because of a bright jacket.

“They were only out for five minutes, but it doesn’t take long for a kid to disappear.

“It was an old fence they managed to get over, it is basically dilapidated. We were at a sports day a month later and could see how easily kids could be snatched from the field. We had a meeting with the head teacher after it and they now have more people in the playing fields at break time but we do think a new fence is needed.

“We have been told because of the council’s strategic plans they won’t be putting up any fencing at schools and it will make them unsecure.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “As a rule, we encourage out-of-hours use of facilities to promote health and wellbeing activities amongst the community and fencing our schools off would prevent that from happening.

“Proper planning, use of risk assessments and careful use of pupil support assistants can negate risks during the school day and each location is subject to an individual risk assessment. On occasions this may require physical safety measures to be put in place.”