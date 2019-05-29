Petition calls for HGV crackdown on Aberdeen road

More than 250 people have signed a petition calling for a weight restriction to be introduced for traffic on several Aberdeen roads.

The Seaton and Linksfield Community Network has launched a new campaign amid concerns over the number of lorries travelling on streets in the area.

Residents have complained about the speed heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are being driven along School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street.

It is hoped a weight restriction will be introduced as well as a speed camera to deter motorists from driving too fast along the routes, which have been described as a rat run.

The community group has launched an e-petition on the city council website which has been signed more than 250 times.

The petition states: “We, the undersigned, petition the council to introduce a weight restriction to stop HGVs from using School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street and to ask the council to write to Police Scotland to consider the installation of speed cameras along School Road and Golf Road in Seaton.

“There is a lot of speeding from all vehicle types in this area. HGVs should not be allowed to use this road. They are too large and have difficulty turning.”

The group launched a similar petition in 2017, which was signed by 160 people, however, police did not take any action.

It is hoped more people will get involved before the petition ends on July 15.

The Seaton and Linksfield Community Network meets tomorrow at 6pm at the community centre attached to Seaton School to discuss the problems.

Lewis McGill of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network said: “It’s fantastic that people are keen to get behind our petition.

“Hopefully more people will come along to the meeting and help get the word out.”

To sign the petition online, visit https://bit.ly/2XbhawW.

To sign the paper copy, pop along to the meeting of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network.

Inspector Craig Feroz said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and Seaton Community Policing Team regularly carries out operations in the area. We would encourage anyone with concerns to contact police on 101.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, housing and transport spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council, said: “We are aware of the petition and have received similar requests from individuals from both within and representing the community.

“The recent opening of the Diamond Bridge and Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route has resulted in considerable improvements to the road network in and around the city.

“However, the AWPR has only been open for 3 months and traffic patterns require longer to establish themselves.”