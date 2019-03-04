Petition calling for action on Aberdeen climate change

More than 500 people have signed a petition calling on Aberdeen City Council to declare a climate emergency.

The petition was started by local climate change activist Sara Ceci, who has been inspired by similar declarations by local authorities across the UK and Europe.

Sara, who is an activist with climate change organisation Extinction Rebellion, said: “We can’t keep silent in front of rising temperatures, melting glaciers and habitat degradation for millions of animals and humans.

“It’s time to act at all levels of society and politicians, as leaders, have a major responsibility to adapt policies and laws to make Aberdeen carbon neutral as soon as possible.”

The petition follows criticism of Aberdeen City Council for not claiming the money needed to establish a low emission zone, for planning to construct a £150 million incinerator in Torry and for stating that they do not intend to introduce a workplace parking levy.

Aberdeen Greens co-convener Guy Ingerson said: “We fully support this petition by Sara.

“It’s great to see ordinary citizens take the initiative in fighting for a sustainable city.

“Sadly the Conservative, Labour and Independent administration have too often ignored the voices of our citizens.

“This could not be illustrated more starkly in their tin-eared approach to local communities opposed to the £150m incinerator in Torry.

“We hope that they will finally start listening to people like Sara, withdraw support for the incinerator today and contribute to the fight against climate breakdown.”

Councillors were expected to meet today to award the contract for the controversial plant planned for East Tullos Industrial Estate.

To view the petition visit https://bit.ly/2NC6fIE