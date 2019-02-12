Petition and banner call for resignation of Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson

A banner calling for the resignation of an Aberdeen MP was posted outside his office.

The large sign with the message: “Ross Thomson MP resign now: Aberdeen South Useless Gype” could be seen hanging outside the front of his Holburn Street office.

It has since been removed, and was last seen draped on the Holburn footbridge.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been launched online calling for the MP to resign. So far, the appeal has gathered 605 signatures.

The petition reads: “Ross Thomson is not fit for public office.

“Thomson should accept his failings and resign if the Conservative party are too weak to pursue the rightful disciplinary action.”

It comes after claims of “sexual touching” were made about his behaviour at Strangers’ Bar in the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Thomson has strenuously denied the allegations.

A party source for the Conservatives said his staff had been subjected to abuse and intimidation in the past.

The source said: “Ross is in Westminster, so the only people affected by this are those who are employed by their local MP and constituents who need help and advice.”