Peterhead’s new £1.5 million police station hailed as future of local policing

A new £1.5 million police station in Peterhead has been hailed as the key to maintaining strong bonds between officers, the public and other agencies,

The purpose-built extension to Aberdeenshire Council’s existing home in Buchan House was formally opened today, 14 months after officers moved there from Merchant Street in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delegates from both organisations met at the St Peter Street facility for a belated formal opening and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson and Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

The head of Police Scotland said he was “delighted” to be in Peterhead to open the building as part of an “integrated building” with the council.

All help under one roof

He said: “The reason we are working together is that we want to ensure that our services are integrated so that when people the people of Peterhead, or Buchan, have a need – whether it’s policing, housing or social work – they can come to the same place.

“We can quickly share information if required and make sure they get the right help they need at the right time.”

Mr Livingstone added that local policing “lies at the heart” of the force’s purpose and identity.

“A local, responsive and accessible service is key to policing’s strong bond with our fellow citizens,” he said. “Sharing fit-for-purpose buildings with other agencies can enable us all to meet the changing needs and requirements of our communities, delivering value to the public.”

Buchan House was hailed as “an important example” of these principles.

The £1.5m extension was funded by Aberdeenshire Council and is leased to Police Scotland, with its upper floor home to council staff, criminal justice social workers and representatives of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Mr Howatson told the opening ceremony: “The pandemic may have delayed our opportunity to formally mark the completion of this important project but that doesn’t make it any less worthy of celebration.

“I’m pleased to see how well Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland have been working together in the building to ensure continued access to services and wish everybody all the best for the future.”

Merchant Street station lies in the past

Work on the two-storey extension began in September 2019 and was carried out by Aberdeen-based Robertson Construction, the same firm which built £5m Buchan House in 2015.

Police Scotland is housed on the ground floor alongside the town’s round the clock £79,000 close-circuit television surveillance system which was unveiled last November.



Chief Superintendent George Macdonald – Divisional Commander of North East division – said the old station was a “well-known base” but was no longer fit for purpose.

“Community-based policing is very much still at the heart of what we do and being co-located with colleagues from Aberdeenshire Council allows us to build on the already strong links we have,” he added.

The customer service point at Buchan House is open Mon-Fri, from 8.45am-12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 5pm. Police Scotland services are available via the communications panel at the main entrance.