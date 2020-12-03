Peterhead street remains closed following gas explosion

A north-east street remains closed this morning following a gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to North Street in Peterhead at around 8.15pm last night.

A witness on-scene described glass being strewn all over the street, with all of the windows apparently blown out.

No injuries have been reported, but police said the road is still closed to allow a building inspection to be carried out.

A fire spokeswoman said that a cat was rescued from the property and was treated with an “oxygen therapy kit” at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a suspected gas explosion at a property on North Street in Peterhead around 8.15pm on Wednesday, December 2.

“Officers attended and assisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“Nobody was injured.

“North Street currently remained closed to allow the building to be assessed.”

Two fire crews extinguished the fire caused by the explosion and managed to contain the damage.

Four breathing apparatuses, two hose reel jets and small tools were in also use.

Engineers from Scottish Gas Network, as well as paramedics, are also understood to have attended.