Peterhead Scottish Week hailed a success by organisers

Organisers have hailed the success of a north-east town’s Scottish Week, providing family fun and activities – from a bake-off to donkey rides.

Peterhead Scottish Week enjoyed scorching sunshine for the 58th annual festival.

The event featured all kinds of attractions and activities for both young and old.

Karen Day, chairwoman of the organising committee, said: “It was fabulous. It was the biggest parade we’ve ever had and the biggest crowd.

“Peterhead Scottish Week is all about bringing the community together and bringing tourism – but more importantly, (bringing) all the different aspects of our heritage together.

“In 1961 there was a call went out to all Scottish towns to do a Scottish Week.

“We’re the only town to have kept it going all these years.

“Peterhead always do it bigger and better than anywhere else.”

Karen said there was a whole host of different shows, events, competitions, stalls and other attractions put on throughout the week, ensuring there was something for everybody.

She said: “We’ve got the Buchan Queen and two princesses. They become the ambassadors of the town for the week.

“All sorts of different charities get involved.

“We’ve got the Peterhead bake-off, a dog show, a cat show and a raft race.

“It comes to a head on the Saturday with the carnival parade.

“The floats this year were outstanding. It brings people together that wouldn’t normally be together.

“It’s just a coming together of people.”

Among other attractions at the Scottish Week were a Taste of Peterhead event and a picnic in the park which saw 600 people attend.

A sandcastle competition and donkey rides also added to the draw as the event made the most of the summer weather.

And as well as locals, the festival brought in tourism from further afield, with some people travelling from as far as Portugal and Hungary to take part.