Peterhead residents turn out for first Gadle Braes bonfire in two years

Remember, remember the fifth of November 2020, when Aberdeenshire was placed in Level 2 coronavirus restrictions a few days before and Bonfire Night festivities had to be cancelled?

The people of Peterhead certainly do, and the abandonment of their Gadle Braes fire carried a particularly nasty sting.

Organisers had made plans for a spectacular version of the traditional event, even creating a live stream to allow people around the world to attend, before being forced to cancel just three days before.

So it is no surprise that hundreds of local residents turned up for the comeback event this evening – despite the absence of usual aspects such as the firework display.

There was a party atmosphere beside the beach nonetheless, with children congregating on a climbing frame to watch on as the massive (though not quite as massive as normal) bonfire was lit.

That job fell to organiser and chip shop owner Marco Alexander, and local Emma Crichton who won a competition on Facebook earlier this week.

Together they touched torches against the pile of pallets, topped with an evil clown dummy, at around 7.30pm, and watched on as it was gradually engulfed.

Live from Gadle Braes bonfire in Peterhead.https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/3651846/gadle-braes-bonfire/ Posted by The Press and Journal on Friday, 5 November 2021

The crowd of Peterhead residents watched on too, enjoying the fire-themed music blaring from the Buchan Radio van.

Attendee Debbie Gray said: “It’s really good actually, to have everybody back into their normal situation again from Covid.

“It’s just a shame there’s no fireworks.”

Paul Emslie, who said he had been coming out to the bonfire for at least 30 years, added: “It’s been brilliant as always.

“I grew up in this local area, and it’s good to see the public come out because we missed last year, obviously.”

He said he had been involved in the event when he was younger, and he was keeping the tradition alive by bringing his own children along.

The only moment where things seemed to go a bit wrong was when a giant flaming reel tumbled from the bonfire and rolled down towards a bench beside the coast, before being put out by the firefighters who were on standby.

Thankfully it did not come close to any spectators, who were kept at a safe distance behind fences.

Although no official fireworks were taking place alongside the fire, locals still lit up the sky with their own informal private displays – ensuring this Bonfire Night felt closer to normal than most community events have for some time.