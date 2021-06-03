Peterhead residents have been invited to have their say on proposals to make a busy street in the town centre accessible only to pedestrians.

Members of the community have previously raised concerns over increased traffic on Marischal Street – with drivers often said to overlook the travel restrictions in place.

Following a high number of complaints around safety, Aberdeenshire Council carried out a review and is now seeking residents’ opinion on potential options to remedy the issue.

One of the proposed recommendations is to remove all traffic from a section of Marischal Street – from Erroll Street to Chapel Street – and make it accessible only to pedestrians.

The change would mean all vehicles will be prohibited to enter the street at all times.

Additional measures for businesses in the town centre

However, the local authority has also proposed the introduction of additional measures to ease the potential impact on some of the businesses in the area.

These include designated loading bays for deliveries on Erroll Street and in the Maiden Street car park, as well as extra parking spaces next to Buchan House.

Principal roads engineer for Buchan, Stewart Ingram, is encouraging people to have their say on the future of the town centre.

He said: “We had very constructive discussions with stakeholders and had hoped to go out to consultation last year, however that was delayed as a result of the Covid pandemic.

“I would now encourage all businesses and interested parties to participate fully in the consultation, the outcomes of which will feature within the report going before the Buchan Area Committee later this year.”

Currently, Marischal Street remains closed to traffic until August to enable completion of works on the Drummers Corner project.

Residents can submit their comments on the proposals by email on buchan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.