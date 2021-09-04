Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead Relay for Life event raises more than £200,000 in support of Cancer Research

By Michelle Henderson
04/09/2021, 3:10 pm Updated: 04/09/2021, 4:24 pm
Peterheads Relay for Life has generated more than £203,000 in donations in support of Cancer Research UK.
Participants of Peterhead’s highly acclaimed Relay for Life have smashed their fundraising target by raising more than £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Organisers confirmed during an event at Buchanhaven Hearts recreation centre that a grand total of £203,080 has been raised through the communities annual Relay for life event.

This years total yield marks a significant increase on the organisers provisional total of £188,365 announced last month. 

Triumph amidst adversity

Organisers spoke of their delight in raising the funds, amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, and thanked the public for their support.

A spokeswoman said: “Everyone is so delighted by the total – especially since this year’s fundraising has been hampered by COVID restrictions.

Peterhead Relay for Life unveils the phenomenal grand total. 

“Thanks to the team’s creative fundraising and tremendous dedication, this has been the outcome.

“We must thank all the very generous public and sponsors for their donations, which contributed greatly to the total.”

Peterhead’s Relay for Life 2021

Relay for Life, a 24-hour endurance walk, has raised more than £2million to date in support of Cancer Research UK.

The event went virtual last year due to the pandemic, but organisers were determined to bring it back in 2021, and with a few alterations, 22 teams took part in the fun.

The teams walked from 11am-4pm at Lord Catto Park instead of the usual 24-hours.