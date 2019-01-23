Peterhead Port named ‘ideal’ CCS transport site

Peterhead Port has been named as the ideal UK-wide hub to facilitate a carbon capture and storage (CCS) boom in the north of Scotland, a new study has revealed.

According to a research report released today, several Grampian and Highland sites were also identified as tailor-made storage sites for the resource.

The Acorn CCS project study highlighted sixteen UK plots, pinpointing Dornoch and the Pentland Firth among a selection of North Sea areas “suitable” for the resource.

Peterhead’s deep-water port was singled out as the key location for the transfer of 16 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 due to its close location to existing North Sea pipelines and infrastructure.

For the full story visit energyvoice.com