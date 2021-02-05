Peterhead lifeboat launched to assist stricken vessel

Peterhead lifeboat has launched this afternoon to assist a vessel return to harbour.
The lifeboat crew were paged at 4.15pm to assist the fishing vessel after its tow from a nearby vessel came loose.
The RNLI crew have now been able to secure a line to the stricken vessel and are making way for the harbour.
More as we get it.
