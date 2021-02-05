Show Links
Peterhead lifeboat launched to assist stricken vessel

by Chris MacLennan
05/02/2021, 5:26 pm Updated: 05/02/2021, 5:29 pm
Peterhead lifeboat has launched this afternoon to assist a vessel return to harbour.

The lifeboat crew were paged at 4.15pm to assist the fishing vessel after its tow from a nearby vessel came loose.

The RNLI crew have now been able to secure a line to the stricken vessel and are making way for the harbour.

More as we get it.