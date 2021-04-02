Peterhead lifeboat called to assist fishing boat taking on water

A north-east lifeboat crew have been launched to assist a fishing vessel in distress on the east coast.

Rescuers were scrambled to assist the vessel around 9.30pm after it began taking on water around 90 miles east of Fraserburgh.

A total of five crew members are currently onboard the boat.

Peterhead lifeboat are currently attending alongside the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and an offshore helicopter.

Rescue teams are using pumps to control the water ingress ahead of transporting the vessel back to port at Peterhead Harbour.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick and an offshore rescue helicopter have both been sent along with Peterhead RNLI lifeboat and several commercial vessels in the area.

“The water ingress has been controlled, pumps have meant water levels are subsiding and additional pumps have been transferred onto the vessel.

“The vessel will be escorted to Peterhead Harbour.”