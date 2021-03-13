Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed a construction start date for the public realm project at Peterhead’s Drummers Corner and announced a visual artist will create glass artwork for the new public seating.

Site set-up and groundworks are due to start on Monday March 22, with the project hoped to be completed in July.

The decision to upgrade Drummers Corner was identified as a priority project as part of the ‘Choose Peterhead’ initiative which more than 4,000 residents engaged with.

The project aims to re-establish the area as a destination for social and leisure activities and become the recognised hub of community activity within the town.

It is hoped that once re-landscaped, Drummers Corner will become a bustling, exciting public space in the heart of the town centre, serving as a gathering place to host public performances and events.

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee and Peterhead Development Partnership, councillor Norman Smith, said: “The public realm project is much more than just a replacement ‘drum’.

“The revamped Drummers Corner will give local people and community groups a bookable performance space with a power supply and will open up Drummers Corner to a wide array of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“This will encourage more people to visit the town centre and support local shops and businesses and make the town centre a nicer place to visit.”

Visual artist Fergus Dunnet has created stunning Peterhead-inspired glass artwork for the new public seating and glass panels on the new ‘Drum’.

Vice-chair councillor Dianne Beagrie added: “The bench panel designs use boats from different periods in our port’s rich history to explore the experience of living by the sea and the incredible endeavour of the people of Peterhead.

“Together with the installation of new public seating, paving, lighting and power supplies, these improvements will make a tremendous difference to our town centre for local residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

A Drummers Corner Events Group will be set up to manage bookings for the performance space.