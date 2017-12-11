Peterhead FC teams up with charity to raise awareness of suicide risk

A North-east football club has launched an initiative to tackle the often taboo subject of suicide.

Peterhead FC has teamed up with a leading charity to offer mental health support to players and fans.

The Blue Toon’s link with Choose Life came after a club official had a chance meeting with the organisation.

The charity was invited to their first League Two football fixture in September where they handed out information about support services.

The Balmoor-based team wanted to protect their younger players after realising they were under intense pressure to cope with success or failure.

Peterhead’s general manager Martin Johnston said: “We found that young players who have been brought into a club at a very early age and are later deemed surplus to requirements could be at risk.”

Iain Murray, the Choose Life co-ordinator for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, added: “The suicide alertness sessions we have provided have evolved and we are in the process of arranging specialised formal training for a number of full-time staff.”