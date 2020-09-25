Show Links
Peterhead FC start disciplinary measures with player after incident at north-east hotel

by EE reporter
25/09/2020, 7:21 pm
© SNS GroupGary MacKenzie during his time with St Mirren
Peterhead FC have started disciplinary proceedings with defender Gary MacKenzie after an incident at a north-east hotel last weekend.

The Buchan club say they have investigated an incident, which is believed to have taken place at the Waterside Hotel, on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old arrived at Balmoor from St Mirren this summer.

A statement from the club said: “Peterhead Football Club have been made aware of an incident at a local hotel where some of the playing staff were residing last weekend.

“Having carried out a full enquiry with the co-operation of the hotel the club have instigated disciplinary procedures with one player.

“We would like to thank the hotel for their co-operation in this matter. No further comment will be made.”