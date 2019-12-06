Peterhead FC serves up Blue Christmas for north-east pensioners

A north-east football club has held its annual Festive Friends Christmas lunch, supporting isolated pensioners in the area.

The event, which is held at Peterhead FC’s Balmoor Stadium each year, began in 2016, when it welcomed 26 elderly people. It is supported by the SPFL Trust.

Yesterday’s lunch welcomed 95 vulnerable and lonely people and carers for a meal and Christmas carols from the Buchanhaven Primary School choir.

Peterhead FC’s community liaison officer Nat Porter said: “It was really successful, it went really well. They had a wonderful day and we got some good feedback from them.

“We’re really pleased with how it went.”

The day was rounded off with a boogie in the bar DJ slot, and each guest also received a Christmas hamper to take home.