Peterhead couple deny striking ‘dangerously out of control’ dog in the face with a chain

A Peterhead couple accused of letting their dogs run “dangerously out of control” before striking one repeatedly over the face with a chain will stand trial on animal abuse charges.
Brodie Burns, 25, and Lesley-Ann Stewart, 36, are accused of being in charge of two “dangerously out of control” Staffordshire bull terrier cross type dogs and of striking one of them across the face repeatedly.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe