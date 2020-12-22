Peterhead car dealership closes after worker tests positive for Covid

A north-east garage has been forced to cancel bookings and close after one of its workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Every department at Gillanders in Peterhead will be shut until at least December 29.

A statement from the garage said: “Despite following all best practice for social distancing and infection control, one of our staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

“To ensure the safety of our staff and customers we have taken the decision to immediately close all departments pending contact with the NHS trace and protect team.

“We apologise for any inconvenience but the safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount.”

Gillanders is in the process of calling customers with appointments or vehicle collections arranged.

There was a significant rise in north-east coronavirus cases in yesterday’s figures.

A total of 144 were recorded, though part of the rise could be attributed to a UK Government laboratory backlog which pushed up data for the whole of Scotland.

There are currently 53 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid, eight of whom are in intensive care.