North-east bingo hall to close next year

A North-east town centre will lose its bingo hall in the new year.

Peterhead’s Gala Bingo managers announced they would be walking away from its Marischal Street premises next month.

The building and adjoining nightclub, Drummers Bar, were put up for auction earlier this year and sold this month to a private buyer.

A spokeswoman for Gala said efforts to retain the 13 members of staff employed at the hall would be made, but that the nearest establishment it operated was in Aberdeen.

“The last day of trading will be January 3,” she added, saying the decision to sell the club had “not been an easy one”.