Peterculter woman meets guide dog puppy named in memory of her mum

Chris Gordon went blind at the age of 20 after a fall.

Charity Guide Dogs paired her with four dogs throughout her life; Clancy, Earl, Nancy and Yogi.

The dogs were her companions, giving her freedom and allowing her to be an active part of society.

She was an active fundraiser for the charity. Her daughter, Irene Watson, spoke of the independence her mum found through the dogs.

She said: “Mum was so grateful for the independence her guide dogs gave her, and she used that independence to participate fully in all her activities.

“She loved her blind bowling, line dancing, rides on a tandem bike, meeting friends, fundraising for both guide dogs and blind bowling, and spending time with her family.

“They gave her confidence to go on busses and trains, and she made many friends through people stopping to talk to her about her dogs. They were an amazing part of her life, one which she was always so grateful for, which is the reason she spent so much time fundraising for them.”

When Ms Gordon died in 2018, Ms Watson wanted to ensure that the charity were aware of how much they had helped her mum and thank them for doing so.

She organised a collection for the charity at her Mum’s funeral and a sponsored dog walk by the park nest to where her mum lived, raising a total of £5,000.

It was suggested that part of this money could go towards naming a puppy in memory of her mum.

Kris the puppy

The team at the Aberdeen branch of Guide Dogs have named a puppy after Ms Gordon as a mark of her contributions to their fundraising effort.

Ms Watson, along with her twin sons Tom and Matthew, met Kris the puppy who is in training to become a guide dog.

She said: “It was a very special moment being able to meet Kris the guide dog puppy and certainly made the fundraising so worthwhile. Naming a puppy in mum’s honour is a fitting tribute to an amazing lady. She would be very proud.”

“An inspiration to all”

Guide Dogs relies on fundraising and donations to carry out their life-changing work.

All four of Ms Gordon’s dogs were picked for her, and Ms Watson spoke of their individuality.

She said: “All had very different personalities and were amazing companions for mum.

“She often spoke of their intelligence and how they always helped her find her way home, even when at times she had become disoriented and wasn’t certain she was on the right path.”

A spokesman from Guide Dogs Aberdeen spoke of the effect Ms Watson had on those around her, and her obvious love for life:

“Chris never let anything stop her from fulfilling her dreams. Nothing was too much trouble and she always had a smile, even when battling cancer.

“Determination, an enduring positive outlook and a deep faith gave Chris a zest for life that was an inspiration to all and she is dearly missed by her family, the grandchildren she adored and who adored her in equal measure, and her many friends.”