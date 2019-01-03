Peter Jackson’s First World War film to be shown at Aberdeen cinema

A sombre war film has been rushed back to an Aberdeen theatre by popular demand.

The Belmont Filmhouse has announced that They Shall Not Grow Old, directed and produced by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, will return after a stellar first run at the cinema.

The film uses cutting edge techniques and technologies to bring the footage, some of which is more than 100 years old, into full colour.

It is one of the first times that the First World War can be viewed in full colour on screen.

The film was created to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, on November 11, 1918.

The director spent months delving deep into the archives of the BBC and the Imperial War Museum to find the footage, in the hopes of giving the men that served, and some who did not make it home, a voice that they have never been afforded before.

