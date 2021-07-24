Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
24/07/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 24/07/2021, 8:17 am
Mia, Tia and Luna pose for a group photo at Findlater Castle. Thanks to Sarah Duncan, from Keith, for sending us the picture.
There are some beautiful pooches in this week’s gallery. And even a budgie!

We are missing feline friends this week, so if you think that your cat is a whisker above the rest, why not send in a picture? You could win a canvas of your companion worth £45!

Check out the Gallery:

Macduff stands tall on a picnic bench at Westhill dog park in this photo sent in by Kay Duncan, from Peterculter.
This clever climber is Rufus, who lives in Evanton with Anne, Emma and Stuart Calder.
George Milne sent us this beautiful photo of his two collies, Floss, left, and Skye chilling out in the evening sun in his garden beside Portsoy.
Bryn is pictured taking in the sunshine in Laurencekirk in this snap sent in by John McArthur.
Mia, Tia and Luna pose for a group photo at Findlater Castle. Thanks to Sarah Duncan, from Keith, for sending us the picture.
This lovely picture of 12-year-old Teddy strutting his stuff on the Bucksburn Valley paths was sent to us by Donna Esson.
Cooper, who lives in Elgin with Andrew and Gemma Ross, checking out the pet portraits competition in your life!
This gorgeous wee girl is Belle, at Hopeman beach. Belle is owned by Lorraine and James Ironside-Bown, from Elgin.
Mhorag Mckenzie submitted this picture of Buster, who lives at the Ugie House Hotel in Keith.
This happy doggie is Bonnie on a walk at Golspie Beach, in a picture from owner Mea Macleod, from Golspie.
This is Jett having fun with his toys at home in Glenkindie, Alford. He’s owned by Logan and Tyler Hendry.
Denzel, Rodney and Gemima get comfortable in this picture from Fi Robertson, of Bucksburn.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.