Pet owners urged to keep animals away from letterboxes to keep posties safe

Pet owners are being urged to keep their pets a “safe distance” from letterboxes to keep posties safe.

Moray MP Douglas Ross took to the streets of Forres with postman Dave Haytack as part of an initiative promoting the work done by the Royal Mail.

Douglas said: “I was delighted to be invited to join the local posties on their morning rounds and it was really good to see what goes into sorting and delivering the mail around Moray.

“Joining Dave Haytack on his round reiterated what the posties do to ensure we get our mail as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“They face many challenges with difficult addresses to find and of course dogs which can be extremely dangerous.

“I’d urge all dog owners in Moray to help our post men and women by ensuring pets are kept at a safe distance from the letterbox when we expect the mail to be delivered.”