Pet of the Week: Can you help the SSPCA find a new home for Callie the horse?

An animal charity is seeking a new home for a north-east horse after naming her the “pet of the day”.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for animal lover to come forward and rehome Callie, a seven-year-old cob-type horse who is currently at the centre in Drumoak.

Callie came into the centre’s care completely “unhandled and extremely nervous”.

However, during her time with staff she has “started to come out of her shell” and is growing in confidence daily.

Callie will require an experienced home and one-on-one time to bring out the best in her.

She will also need a handler who can ensure her learning and development continues.

She is currently living with a small mixed herd and enjoys the company of other ponies.

Those who can give Callie a home should contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.