Pervert ordered to go on treatment programme after discussing having babies with paedophile hunter he thought was a child

A pervert has been ordered to take part in a treatment programme for sex offenders after discussing having babies with a paedophile hunter he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Cuthill contacted what appeared to be a 13-year-old girl on dating app Badoo and sent sickening sexual messages discussing having sex.

The 59-year-old even spoke about having babies together – only to discover he was actually messaging an adult member of an online child protection group.