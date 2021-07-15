Show Links
Pervert ordered to go on treatment programme after discussing having babies with paedophile hunter he thought was a child

By Danny McKay
15/07/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 15/07/2021, 12:24 pm
Michael Cuthill sent messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl..
A pervert has been ordered to take part in a treatment programme for sex offenders after discussing having babies with a paedophile hunter he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Cuthill contacted what appeared to be a 13-year-old girl on dating app Badoo and sent sickening sexual messages discussing having sex.

The 59-year-old even spoke about having babies together – only to discover he was actually messaging an adult member of an online child protection group.

